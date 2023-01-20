 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Graphic Detail: The mismatch between centre’s goals and realised proceeds in disinvestment

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

‘In Graphic Detail’ is a special series of data stories covering the Union Budget's key elements over a short and long-term period

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Despite the government’s frequently restated commitment to privatise state-owned enterprises, the realisation of these moves have been uneven over the years and have largely missed their targets.

An analysis of previous budget documents shows that in FY22, out of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore target, only Rs 78,000 crore worth of disinvestment was actually done, marking the third year in a row of the government missing its own disinvestment goal. The realised proceeds just accounted for 44.57 percent of the budgetary estimate during the year.

Between FY15 and FY22, only two years — FY18 and FY19 — saw the revenue from disinvestment exceeding the budgeted receipts. In every other year, it has been less than the target.

During this period, the government was able to earn a total of 4.88 lakh crore as proceeds through disinvestment. However, this accounts for only 58.72 percent of 8.31 lakh crore, which is the total sum of budgetary estimates for each of those years.

