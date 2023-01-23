 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How India's bid to reform bankruptcy law affects payouts to creditors

Bloomberg
Jan 23, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

To speed up proceedings and counter a mounting caseload, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last week published published dozens of proposed amendments to the insolvency code, giving the public until Feb. 7 to provide input. Any changes to the law would have to be voted on by parliament.

To speed up proceedings and counter a mounting caseload, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last week published published dozens of proposed amendments to the insolvency code, giving the public until Feb. 7 to provide input. Any changes to the law would have to be voted on by parliament.

Provisions under consideration include the introduction of a new electronic case management system, penalties for frivolous claims, and changes to the way secured and unsecured creditors can be treated when a company’s remaining assets get sold. ​

“These amendments, if it goes through, would go a long way in smoothening the process, reduce timelines and thereby improving the recoverability,” said Prakash Agarwal, director and head of financial institutions, India Ratings and Research. “Given the limited clarity on the distribution of proceeds, there was lot of litigation taking place.”

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016 helped Indian banks shed bad loans in the run-up to the pandemic, by imposing a deadline for resolving distressed cases and a provision permitting the sale of companies through a bidding process.