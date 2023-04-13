 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How a slowing global economy risks India’s $2 trillion export aim

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Apr 13, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

The global growth drag is expected to hit world trade, which could decline from 5.1 percent in 2022 to 2.4 percent in 2023, says the latest World Economic Outlook by the IMF

Not only is the global economy slowing but the effects of de-globalisation and fragmentation of supply chains are also showing up.

India is poised to become the world’s fastest-growing major economy in the coming years and has outlined its plan to more than double annual exports to $2 trillion by 2030 from over $770 billion. However, a sluggish global economy is likely to act as an impediment to the export target.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week slashed its global growth forecast for 2023 and 2024 by 10 basis points each — to 2.8 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Moreover, over the medium term, the prospects for growth seem dimmer than in decades.

What IMF says about India