GST Council tackling issues but major headaches remain

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet for the 49th time on February 18. The meeting, set to be held in the Capital, will perhaps not result in any landmark decisions. But the fact that the meeting is taking place is worth noting in itself.

The meeting takes place just over two months since its last was held on December 17 via video-conferencing.

The GST Council is required to meet at least once every three months. But the 48th meeting held in December was more than five-and-a-half months after the 47th, which took place in June 2022 in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh meeting was held nearly six months after the previous one, which was an emergency session on the last day of 2021.

