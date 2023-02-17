 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST Council likely to approve GoM report on formulation of appellate tribunal: Sources

Meghna Mittal
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

The Group of Ministers is believed to have recommended having one national GST appellate tribunal with as many benches as may be required, in every state, depending on its size.

The Goods and Services Tax Council, in its meeting on February 18, is likely to approve a group of ministers’ report recommending the formation of a national appellate tribunal, with benches in states, a source said.

“The GoM has recommended one national GST appellate tribunal with as many benches as may be required, in every state, depending on the size of the state,” an official told Moneycontrol.

Headed by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, the GoM on the Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal has submitted its report to the Council. The report will be discussed during the meeting on Saturday.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the report.