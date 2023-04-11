 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST authorities to show-cause more private insurance companies

Meghna Mittal
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

The GST authorities have booked cases for recovery of input tax credit on the supplies which are not there. To garner more business, the companies have been giving higher commission to agents. Some recoveries have also been made.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities are soon going to complete their probe into availment of ineligible input tax credit and will send out more show-cause notices to private insurance companies, sources said.

“The GST authorities are soon completing the investigation and will then issue show-cause notices. Some notices are already issued. Almost all private insurance companies are under investigation,” an official told Moneycontrol.

In case of insurance companies, the issue is that additional commission is being passed on to the agents where there is no supply.

“The GST authorities have booked cases for recovery of input tax credit on the supplies which are not there. To garner more business, the companies have been giving higher commission to agents. Some recoveries have also been made,” he said.