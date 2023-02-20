 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt taking steps to control inflation, will continue to focus on it: Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government is taking a lot of steps to control inflation and will continue to focus on it.

For instance, in the case of pulses, the government is encouraging farmers to grow pulses to boost domestic production and has also reduced the import duty on some of the pulses to improve local availability.

When asked whether Budget 2023-24 would bring down inflation, Sitharaman said: "The government is taking a lot of steps to control inflation and will continue to focus on it." She was in the city for a post-budget 2023 discussion with various stakeholders.

"We have taken a lot of steps, for example, encouraging farmers to sow pulses so that the production of pulses in India increases in the coming sowing season," Sitharaman told reporters here.