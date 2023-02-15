 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt may consider fuel, maize tax cuts to cool inflation: Report

Feb 15, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

India's annual retail inflation rate rose to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December, data showed this week.

The Indian government could consider reducing taxes on some items such as maize and fuel in response to the central bank's recommendations to help rein in climbing retail inflation, two sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

However, a decision will only be taken after the release of February inflation data, one of the sources said.

"Food inflation is likely to stay high, prices of milk, maize and soy oil are adding to inflation worries in the near term," a senior source familiar with the central bank's and government's thinking on the matter said.