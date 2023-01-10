 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Govt extends RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra's tenure by one year

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Patra's re-appointment as the RBI's deputy governor for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, sources said.

Michael Patra

The government on Monday extended the term of the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Michael Debabrata Patra, by a further period of one year.

Patra's three-year tenure was coming to an end on January 14.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Patra's re-appointment as the RBI's deputy governor for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, sources said.

Patra looks after the monetary policy department as the deputy governor of the central bank and also as a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee is headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Besides the governor, the RBI has four deputy governors. The three other deputy governors of the bank are M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

PTI
TAGS: #Economy #India #Michael Debabrata Patra #RBI
first published: Jan 10, 2023 07:54 am