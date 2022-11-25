Gabriel India: EVs to drive next leg of growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong numbers in Q2FY23, driven by a rebound in demand Order wins to boost top line Leadership position Aftermarket, exports and EVs offer significant growth opportunity Stock trading at attractive valuation With the easing of raw material price pressure and supply constraints of semiconductor chips, Gabriel India (CMP: Rs 176.85; M Cap: Rs 2,540 crore), a leading shock-absorber manufacturer, continues to post a strong set of numbers. What continues to boost our confidence in the company is the encouraging demand across segments and its leadership...