Fuel Prices on September 23: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 23, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month despite a drop in international crude prices.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Indian Oil plans Panipat refinery maintenance, to revamp naphtha cracker: Sources

Indian Oil Corp plans maintenance at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Panipat refinery in northern India, which includes a shutdown of a naphtha hydrocracker for about 80 days and half of its crude processing for about a month, sources said.

The country's top refiner will shut the naphtha cracker at its Panipat plant from Monday for a revamp aimed at raising its ethylene production capacity, the sources familiar with the plan said.

The cracker annually consumes about 2.3 million tonnes of naphtha and produces 857,000 tonnes of ethylene.

Oil prices rise as Iran deal stalls, Russian supply amid conflict

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday on the prospect that a stalled Iran nuclear agreement and Moscow's new mobilization campaign in its invasion of Ukraine would further restrict global supplies.

Brent crude futures gained 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.62 per barrel by 0020 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents to $83.71 per barrel.

Oil edged up after a senior U.S. State Department official said that efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled due to Tehran's insistence on the closure of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's investigations.