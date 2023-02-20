 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on February 20: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai, and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively (Image Source: Reuters)

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady across metro cities on February 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

