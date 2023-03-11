 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Forex reserves rise by USD 1.46 billion to USD 562.4 billion: RBI

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 1.46 billion to USD 562.4 billion as of March 3, arresting the four successive weeks of fall, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The forex reserves had fallen by USD 15.8 billion during the preceding four weeks. In the previous week ending February 24, the reserves had declined by USD 325 million to USD 560.942 billion, and the week before by a whopping USD 5.68 billion, showed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The worst drop was in the week to February 10 when the reserves plunged by a steep USD 8.32 billion to USD 566.95 billion.

The reserves have been falling as the rupee has been under pressure and the monetary authority has been taking measures to defend the currency from extreme volatility. In 2022 the cost of defending a falling rupee was over USD 115 billion of the reserves.