 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Fitch affirms BBB- rating for India, maintains stable outlook

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:38 PM IST

"Sustained consumption and investment recoveries underpin our GDP growth forecast of 7.0% in the fiscal year ending March 2023," Fitch said.

The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London (Image: Reuters)

Fitch Ratings on December 20 said it has affirmed India's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' while maintaining the "stable outlook" that it assigned to the country in June this year.

India's rating reflects "strengths from a robust growth outlook compared to peers and still-resilient external finances", which have supported India in navigating the large external shocks during the past year, the New York-based rating agency said.

Simultaneously, Fitch also flagged India's "weak public finances", illustrated by "high deficits and debt relative to peers".

According to the agency, India's economy is likely to grow at 7 percent in the fiscal ending March 2023. The forecast is underpinned by by "sustained consumption" and "investment recoveries", it added.

India is "somewhat insulated" from the gloomy global outlook in 2023, given its modest reliance on external demand, Fitch stated, but noted that the agency expects "declining exports, heightened uncertainty and higher interest rates" to slow growth to 6.2 percent in FY24.

Stable financial sector