Excessive RBI hikes a risk to growth, jobs: Jayanth Varma

Bloomberg
Dec 26, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

“What I am worried about is sub-par growth after two lost years,” Jayanth Rama Varma, a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s rate panel, said in an email interview, referring to the time lost to the pandemic.

While India isn’t at risk of a recession due to rising borrowing costs, excessive monetary tightening can expose the economy to below-potential growth that can cripple job creation and productivity, warns an RBI MPC member.

Known for his hawkish comments in the past, Varma opposed both the size of the RBI’s latest interest-rate increase, as well as its continued tightening bias. The central bank increased the key rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% at its meeting earlier this month, taking the total hikes to 225 basis points this year.

“India is at a demographic stage where the workforce is growing rapidly, and we need a certain level of growth to create new jobs for the fresh entrants into the labor market,” he said. “My worry is that excessive monetary tightening might cause us to fall short of this aspirational goal.”

India’s $3.18 trillion economy expanded 6.3% from a year ago in the quarter to September, down from 13.5% in the previous three months. The deceleration comes amid fears of slowing global economic growth due to restrictive monetary policy to curb inflation.

Many analysts see India, which is poised to soon overtake China as the world’s most populous nation, as having the potential to grow at a sustained 7% pace, with Bloomberg Economics seeing that rate ascending to 7.6% by 2026 and peaking around 8.5% in the early 2030s.