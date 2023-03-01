 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU's carbon tax to impact India's metal exports: GTRI

Mar 01, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

The EU is introducing the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) from October 1 this year. CBAM will translate into a 20-35 per cent tax on select imports into the EU starting January 1, 2026.

The carbon border adjustment mechanism being implemented by the European Union will have an adverse impact on India's exports of metals such as iron, steel and aluminium products to the EU, the GTRI said on Wednesday.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) in its report said that from October 1, India's Iron, steel and aluminium exports to European Union countries will face extra scrutiny under the mechanism.

From January 1, 2026, the EU will start collecting the carbon tax on each consignment of steel, aluminium, cement, fertilizer, hydrogen and electricity.