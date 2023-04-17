 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crypto will die its own natural death as investors turn to other assets: PM-EAC member

Meghna Mittal
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Cryptocurrency is likely to die a natural death with its lure ebbing fast as inflation leads to a rise in interest rates and people turn to other assets to invest in, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council said.

“Because of inflation, interest rates started to go up, so they (people) began to have other assets to invest in and people started pulling out of crypto currencies. I believe that crypto will die its own natural death, just as the tulip mania did as it is no longer attractive, unless we again retreat to an extended zero interest rate regime in the  advanced economies. It will become a non-issue,” PM-EAC part-time member Rakesh Mohan told Moneycontrol.

With interest rates rising, fixed income has become attractive again as an asset class globally. In a rising interest rate regime, the short-term rates, including those on the money market instruments, go up. With an increase in bond yields, thanks to the policy rate hikes by the RBI, the overall outlook for fixed-income return improves. Debt schemes with short-maturity profiles tend to benefit and are likely to deliver better returns.

“Crypto grew because we had near zero interest rates in developed countries for an extended period so people were searching for higher returns. In my view there has been excessive attention to crypto in recent years, worldwide,” he said.