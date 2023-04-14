 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CPI inflation faces lactose issues as milk inflation hits 8-year high

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 14, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

A mix of rising inputs costs and flailing domestic supply has seen milk inflation surge to multi-year highs. And it is not expected to simmer down anytime soon

Milk and its products make up a sizeable portion of the CPI. And these items' inflation levels are at their highest in several years.

The flavours of milk this season seem to be both political and statistical.

Ahead of the state assembly elections in Karnataka, political parties are having a go at each other after Amul said it would sell milk and curd in the southern state, pitting it against local brand Nandini. Meanwhile, milk prices are burning larger and larger holes in consumers' pockets.

Data released on April 12 showed inflation for the 'milk and products' a sub-group of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 9.31 percent in March. In the first quarter of 2023, 'milk and products' inflation averaged 9.25 percent — the highest it has been since October-December 2014.