Core sector output growth falls to five-month low of 3.6% in March

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

The growth rate has halved as compared to the preceding month of February 2023, when it stood at 7.2 percent.

The core sector growth was above 7 percent since December last year

The output of India's eight core sectors grew by 3.6 percent in March 2023, the slowest in the last five months, as per the official data released on April 28. In the year-ago period, the core sectors had grown by 4.3 percent.

The growth rate in March has halved as compared to the preceding month of February 2023, when it stood at 7.2 percent.

The plunge in March was driven by a decline in the output of three key sectors - cement, electricity and crude oil.

The sharpest dip was recorded in crude oil production, which slumped by 2.8 percent, followed by electricity generation that went down by 1.8 percent, and cement production declined by 0.8 percent.