Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launches IFFCO's nano DAP; urges farmers to use nano liquid fertilisers to cut imports

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:58 AM IST

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched IFFCO's nano liquid DAP fertiliser for commercial sale at Rs 600 per 500 ml bottle and exhorted farmers to use nano urea and DAP extensively to make the country self-reliant and reduce import dependence.

One bottle (500 ml) of nano liquid DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate) is equivalent to one bag (50kg) of conventional granular DAP, which is currently being sold at Rs 1,350.

In June 2021, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) launched the world's first nano urea fertiliser and now it has developed nano DAP.

IFFCO's nano DAP fertiliser was approved by the Agriculture Ministry and notified in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) in March this year based on its encouraging results.