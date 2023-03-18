 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China central bank warns SVB collapse shows hazard of rapid rate hikes

Bloomberg
Mar 18, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

The abrupt collapse of SVB this month roiled global financial markets and put authorities around the world on alert for signs of contagion

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank shows that rapid monetary policy shifts in developed economies are having hazardous effects on financial stability, an official with China’s central bank said Saturday, in its first official comment on the crisis.

Some institutions grew too used to buying assets in a low interest-rate environment and lacked the foresight to position for tightening cycles, Xuan Changneng, a deputy governor at the People’s Bank of China, said at the Global Asset Management Forum in Beijing. SVB’s balance sheet made it more vulnerable to such hikes and led to its failure, he said.

Rapid interest-rate increases to contain inflation have brought new risks to the global economy, according to Xuan. With the inflation outlook in developed economies still uncertain and growing risk to financial stability from elevated rates, central banks now face a “dilemma” when making their monetary policy decisions, he said.

