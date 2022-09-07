Centre to permit states to integrate with National Single Window System

The Centre aims to allow states to reserve integrate their single-window systems with the National Single Window System, a commerce ministry official has said, a move aimed at improving ease of doing business.

“We are working on reverse integration,” Sumita Dawra, additional secretary in the department for the promotion of investment and internal trade (DPIIT) told reporters in New Delhi on September 6. “Maybe in another two months’ time we should have reverse integration.”

India launched the National Single Window System nearly a year ago. The system seeks to be the one-stop digital platform to obtain all requisite central and state approvals required to start business operations.

While the Centre expects to bring on board all states that are not a part of the National Single Window System by March 2023, several states have efficient single-window systems in place.

Reverse integration would help investors who are on a state’s single window system to come to the National Single Window System and improve the ease of doing business.

The reverse integration would be enabled using a single user identity, Dawra said.

As of now, the National Single Window System processes 180 central approvals from 24 departments. DPIIT aims to onboard 368 approvals from 32 central departments.

Many large corporates, both domestic and foreign, have taken advantage of the National Single Window, according to the DPIIT. These include Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Gail India, the Reliance Group, Adani Group, Tata Group, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, Philips India and Panasonic, according to a presentation by the department.

The system received more than 30,000 applications as of September 5, of which nearly 13,764 have been granted, according to the department.

Nearly one lakh “Know Your Approvals” requests have been processed. The Know Your Approvals module, modelled after know your customer process, helps identify the list of approvals and registration required by investors using a simple and easy questionnaire.