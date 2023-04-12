 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre gets post-GST tax buoyancy boost but states yet to improve: NIPFP

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

Volatility in tax buoyancy makes it difficult to make reliable projections of tax revenue and therefore it may result in revenue shocks to public finance management, a working paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy has said

At the time of introduction of GST in July 2017, the constitutional amendment provided for compensation to states for five years for revenue lost. This compensation came to an end in June 2022.

The tax buoyancy in the goods and services tax (GST) regime has improved for the Union government but same has not improved for states yet, a working paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) has said.

“GST-to-GDP ratio of the Union as well as state governments not yet improved during post-GST period as compared to the equivalent share of respective revenue streams in GDP during the pre-GST period,” Sacchidananda Mukherjee, a professor at the autonomous research institute under the ministry of finance, wrote in the working paper released on April 11.

The paper comes to these conclusions by comparing comparable revenue streams of pre- and post-GST periods for the period 2012-13 to 2022-23.

Sustaining revenue streams of the Union and state governments, in terms of percentage share in the nominal gross domestic product, between the pre- and a post-GST period is important for sustainable public finance management, the professor said.