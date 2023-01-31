Can Budget 2023 lend a smile to sulking markets?

Highlights Markets going into the budget on a sombre note Main wish – budget delivers on fiscal consolidation while boosting demand Fiscal headroom in FY24 likely to be limited – expenditure management key Capex push, including in defence, to be watched Employment generation through manufacturing, China-Plus strategy critical Reduction in fertiliser subsidy and redirecting the same to spur rural demand expected Gross borrowing in excess of Rs 16 lakh crore will be seen as a negative Indian markets are going into the Union budget on a sombre...