 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Cabinet nod to development plan for villages along China border, 7 more ITBP battalions

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

The Cabinet's decision to strengthen India's border villages and improve security comes in the aftermath of China announcing plans to construct a rail line to connect Tibet and Xinjiang

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a Union Cabinet meeting. (Image: PIB)

The cabinet on February 15 approved a plan to develop villages bordering China in the states of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Union Territory of Ladakh, with thrust on building roads.

To beef up security along the Chinese frontier, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which is chaired by the Prime Minister, has approved the raising of seven more battalions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The two decisions come days after reports emerged of China planning to construct a rail line to connect Tibet and Xinjiang. The line will run through the disputed Aksai Chin region.

The so-called Vibrant Villages Programme will have an outlay of Rs 4,800 crore over a four-year period from 2022-23 to 2025-26, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said at a briefing.