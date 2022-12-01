 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Butter scarcity likely to end ‘soon’ as producers ramp up output

Rohit Vaid
Dec 01, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

High demand and the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle led to a drop in the availability of milk.

Amul and Mother Dairy are ramping up production of butter to overcome a shortage by December.

“I believe that the availability will be completely normal at all locations in the next 10-15 days,” said R.S. Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the owner of the Amul brand.

A Mother Dairy spokesperson said production has been ramped up and supplies will be normalised soon.

The availability of butter across the country was impacted by a fall in milk supply, along with exponential demand, starting in the peak July-October season. The milk shortage was triggered by the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle, high fodder prices, and farmers leaving the dairy business, industry officials told Moneycontrol.

The impact of lumpy skin disease on cattle was especially grave. The disease drastically weakens the animal and adversely affects the quantity and quality of milk that they can produce.

Experts said lower milk production due to the disease and other factors impacted the organised sector’s milk procurement this year. Milk procurement fell 6 percent during July-October from levels a year earlier, according to some estimates. Consequently, major producers said they would focus first on stabilising milk supply rather than dairy products.