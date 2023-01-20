 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Big-ticket investments, global praise: India shines at WEF 2023 in Davos

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

India was hailed as a bright spot in a global economy that was teetering at the edge of a recession and big ticket investment committments were made during the 5-day WEF at Davos.

The five-day annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is held in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos.

As the world teeters on the brink of a recession, India has emerged as a bright spot at the World Economic Forum in Davos with its strong macroeconomic credentials and investment-friendly policies.

India’s presence at the WEF is testament to its arrival on the world stage with China now taking a backseat not just because of the slowdown induced by the strict virus controls but also because of structural flaws in its property market and the tech crackdown.

Global leaders and noted economists were all praise for India’s strong ability to attract global investments amid a churning in the supply chains with its policies like PLI.

Noted economist Kenneth Rogoff said India's economy will perform better than its emerging economy peers and the China will no longer be the growth engine of the world.

Big-ticket deals were signed between states and investors. Maharashtra has signed MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore at WEF, Davos, PTI quoted chief minister Eknath Shinde as saying. These non-binding MoUs span areas like electric vehicles, steel, infrastructure among others.

Maharashtra chief minister expressed optimism that these investments will fructify and lead to job creation in the state.