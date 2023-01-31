 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are the markets hasty in pricing in Fed's leniency?

Dhananjay Sinha
Jan 31, 2023

Overall, the combination of overvaluations, earnings fragility, and potential reaffirmation of the Fed’s tightening presage volatile market conditions.

The intensification of market conviction on the US Federal Reserve backing off from its avowed restrictive stance has been the driver for the risk markets across the world, including India. This sentiment reflects in the recent revival in global commodity prices and a rebound in global equities.
However, the glaring conundrums.

The Fed fund futures markets are pricing in a peak rate of 4.75 percent by September 2023 and 4.30 percent by December 2023 contrasting the average of 5.25 percent in the Fed’s dot plot and a median of 5.1 percent. Consequently, the dollar index weakened by 11 percent, partially reversing the 26 percent rally earlier, amidst a rebound in commodity prices and equity valuations edging upwards. These contradicting assumptions are challenging the Fed’s guidance of sustained tightening to a restrictive regime.

Assessment across asset classes viz. rates, equities, house prices, and commodities, in the context of the tight labor markets and strong consumption demand, suggests that the Fed tightening thus far hasn’t been enough, and the desired restrictive stance has not been achieved.

Asset price deflation plays a crucial role in the transmission of monetary tightening aimed at taming inflation. But this transmission has been less effective thus far and is reflected in numerous indicators.