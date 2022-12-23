 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
$4 billion investment fund NIIF faces questions from government

Bloomberg
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

Critics inside and outside the government complain that NIIF — which handles about $4.3 billion in assets — lacks vision, decisiveness and the ability to win over investors.

When the Government launched its first state-backed investment fund in 2015, the project was met with great enthusiasm. Officials hoped to raise billions of dollars to improve the nation’s infrastructure and attract foreign manufacturers, angling for the success of funds started in places like Singapore.

But the lofty expectations for the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund are now in question. A chilly relationship has developed between NIIF’s team and the government over investment choices, according to interviews with officials and fund managers. Critics inside and outside the government complain that NIIF — which handles about $4.3 billion in assets — lacks vision, decisiveness and the ability to win over investors.

In September, when Sujoy Bose, the fund’s first chief executive, informed the board he would step down a few years before the end of his term, many saw the shakeup as evidence of frustration in New Delhi. Just a few days earlier, Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister, remarked at a business conference that NIIF needed to become more “robust.”

“NIIF appears to have fallen between the cracks,” said Vinayak Chatterjee, the chairman of CII National Infrastructure Council, a lobbying group that supports India’s development goals.

With Bose out, NIIF’s defenders worry that heavy-handed government oversight could ultimately derail the fund, even though officials can’t directly influence decision-making. Deep-pocketed investors from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to Temasek Holdings Pte are backing NIIF. Missteps jeopardize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s quest to steer more foreign money into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Though other sovereign funds pump money into India though direct investments, and increasingly in infrastructure and renewables, NIIF represents the first big attempt to develop a capital-raising structure on home soil. Between 2015 and Sept. 2020, NIIF made equity investments of 47 billion rupees ($568 million) and 71 billion rupees of co-investments, according to Indian news reports.