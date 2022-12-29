 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Yearender 2022: When the power sector fired on all cylinders

Sweta Goswami
New Delhi / Dec 29, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

2022 saw the ground being laid to create storage and transmission infrastructure to support a future boom in green energy, which is expected to be further accelerated by India’s Green Hydrogen Mission.

Representative image.

The year 2022 has been significant for India’s electricity sector, with the government introducing policy reforms to ensure timely payment to generating companies (gencos) amid a record surge in the country’s peak power demand, resulting in a renewed push for thermal power generation.

The year, though sluggish for renewable energy (RE), especially in the solar segment, saw the ground being laid to create storage and transmission infrastructure to support a future boom in green energy, which is expected to be further accelerated by India’s Green Hydrogen Mission. This is also in line with India’s target of having 500 gigawatt (GW) of RE generation capacity by 2030.

Moneycontrol looks at the major highlights (including crises) of India’s power sector in 2022.

Power crisis in April-May

In April-May this year, many states faced long hours of power outages because of an unrelenting surge in power demand due to a sudden heatwave, rapid economic recovery after two years of COVID-19-induced lockdowns, and shortage of coal to generate power. Almost a fourth of India’s power generation capacity was shut in April, mainly due to lack of coal. The government then ordered all generating companies to import coal to meet the gap.

India’s electricity demand touched a record high of 211.856 GW on June 10 this year, an increase of 5.6 percent from the peak demand of 200.570 GW recorded on July 7, 2021. To avert a similar crisis in 2023, the government is preparing to meet a projected peak electricity demand of 230.144 GW, Power Secretary Alok Kumar had told Moneycontrol on November 22.