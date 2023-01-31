 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: India outpaces world in fintech adoption, driving financial inclusion

Harsh Kumar
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

The Survey quoting the latest Global FinTech Adoption Index said while the world average is 64%, India has achieved 87 per cent fintech adoption

India has outgrown the global average in terms of digital adoption, giving a fillip to the ongoing financial inclusion efforts, showed the Economic Survey 2023.

Quoting the latest Global FinTech Adoption Index, it said that while the world average stands at 64 percent, India has achieved 87 percent fintech adoption.

This jump is enabled by emerging technologies and innovative solutions, democratising access, and spurring personalisation of products, the Survey said.

“With a strong foundation provided by the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity, UPI, and other regulatory frameworks, the pandemic has aided acceleration in digital adoption and provided a fillip to digital financial services solutions by banks, NBFCs, insurers as well as fintech,” said the Survey.