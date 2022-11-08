Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.62 crore, down 46.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 501.62 crore in September 2022 down 46.32% from Rs. 934.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.37 crore in September 2022 down 137.92% from Rs. 95.92 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.35 crore in September 2022 down 118.19% from Rs. 84.37 crore in September 2021.
Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 172.65 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.03% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|501.62
|1,295.92
|934.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|501.62
|1,295.92
|934.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|291.12
|630.73
|494.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|158.85
|230.40
|136.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-62.79
|81.44
|-12.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.43
|31.87
|26.82
|Depreciation
|17.25
|17.67
|16.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.93
|235.30
|209.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.17
|68.51
|63.55
|Other Income
|4.57
|11.71
|4.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.60
|80.22
|68.21
|Interest
|51.35
|44.95
|44.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-83.95
|35.27
|24.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1,142.39
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-83.95
|1,177.66
|24.01
|Tax
|-18.74
|278.63
|16.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-65.21
|899.03
|7.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-15.22
|22.86
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-65.21
|883.81
|30.30
|Minority Interest
|14.80
|-10.48
|-13.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|14.04
|28.86
|78.95
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-36.37
|902.19
|95.92
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.65
|214.51
|22.81
|Diluted EPS
|-8.65
|214.51
|22.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.65
|214.51
|22.81
|Diluted EPS
|-8.65
|214.51
|22.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited