 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.62 crore, down 46.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 501.62 crore in September 2022 down 46.32% from Rs. 934.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.37 crore in September 2022 down 137.92% from Rs. 95.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.35 crore in September 2022 down 118.19% from Rs. 84.37 crore in September 2021.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 172.65 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.03% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.

Zuari Agro Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 501.62 1,295.92 934.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 501.62 1,295.92 934.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 291.12 630.73 494.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 158.85 230.40 136.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -62.79 81.44 -12.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.43 31.87 26.82
Depreciation 17.25 17.67 16.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.93 235.30 209.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.17 68.51 63.55
Other Income 4.57 11.71 4.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.60 80.22 68.21
Interest 51.35 44.95 44.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -83.95 35.27 24.01
Exceptional Items -- 1,142.39 --
P/L Before Tax -83.95 1,177.66 24.01
Tax -18.74 278.63 16.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -65.21 899.03 7.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -15.22 22.86
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -65.21 883.81 30.30
Minority Interest 14.80 -10.48 -13.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates 14.04 28.86 78.95
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -36.37 902.19 95.92
Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.65 214.51 22.81
Diluted EPS -8.65 214.51 22.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.65 214.51 22.81
Diluted EPS -8.65 214.51 22.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Zuari Agro Chem #Zuari Agro Chemicals
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.