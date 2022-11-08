Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.62 crore, down 46.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.62 crore in September 2022 down 46.32% from Rs. 934.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.37 crore in September 2022 down 137.92% from Rs. 95.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.35 crore in September 2022 down 118.19% from Rs. 84.37 crore in September 2021.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 172.65 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.03% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.