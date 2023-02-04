 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ZIM Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.32 crore, up 16.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.32 crore in December 2022 up 16.62% from Rs. 86.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2022 up 49.83% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2022 up 32.57% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.

ZIM Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.32 99.26 86.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.32 99.26 86.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.02 43.93 43.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.11 6.64 5.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.28 1.55 -7.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.12 11.22 9.01
Depreciation 3.56 4.04 3.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.14 23.80 24.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.08 8.08 7.11
Other Income 2.42 1.44 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.50 9.52 7.83
Interest 1.62 1.36 1.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.89 8.16 6.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.89 8.16 6.08
Tax 3.32 2.50 1.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.57 5.66 4.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.57 5.66 4.39
Equity Share Capital 48.73 16.24 16.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.35 3.49 2.70
Diluted EPS 1.35 3.49 2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.35 3.49 2.70
Diluted EPS 1.35 3.49 2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited