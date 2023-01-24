 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zensar Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,197.60 crore, up 8.63% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,197.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 1,102.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.50 crore in December 2022 down 15.93% from Rs. 91.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.80 crore in December 2022 down 11.94% from Rs. 182.60 crore in December 2021.

Zensar Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,197.60 1,234.60 1,102.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,197.60 1,234.60 1,102.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.70 49.30 28.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 775.40 808.70 673.80
Depreciation 49.70 49.20 47.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 257.60 271.20 241.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.20 56.20 111.10
Other Income 25.90 28.40 24.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.10 84.60 135.20
Interest 7.60 7.50 8.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.50 77.10 126.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.50 77.10 126.30
Tax 27.00 20.30 33.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.50 56.80 92.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.50 56.80 92.40
Minority Interest -- -- -1.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 76.50 56.80 91.00
Equity Share Capital 45.30 45.30 45.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.38 2.51 4.02
Diluted EPS 3.36 2.48 4.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.38 2.51 4.02
Diluted EPS 3.36 2.48 4.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
