YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.79 crore, up 35.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.79 crore in September 2022 up 35.93% from Rs. 70.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.08 crore in September 2022 up 16.21% from Rs. 19.86 crore in September 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in September 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 127.55 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.72% returns over the last 6 months and 68.27% over the last 12 months.