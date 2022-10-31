 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.79 crore, up 35.93% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.79 crore in September 2022 up 35.93% from Rs. 70.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.08 crore in September 2022 up 16.21% from Rs. 19.86 crore in September 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in September 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 127.55 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.72% returns over the last 6 months and 68.27% over the last 12 months.

YASH PAKKA LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 95.79 86.54 70.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 95.79 86.54 70.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.95 36.92 26.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.76 0.09 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.80 -3.78 -0.30
Power & Fuel 17.28 12.08 8.15
Employees Cost 11.29 9.45 7.87
Depreciation 3.00 3.05 2.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.11 11.77 9.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.61 16.96 16.45
Other Income 5.47 1.99 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.08 18.95 17.33
Interest 2.70 2.98 2.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.38 15.97 14.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.38 15.97 14.92
Tax 4.91 4.64 4.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.47 11.33 10.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.47 11.33 10.51
Equity Share Capital 38.08 38.08 35.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 2.98 2.98
Diluted EPS 3.27 2.98 2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 2.98 2.98
Diluted EPS 3.27 2.98 2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:22 am
