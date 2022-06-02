Yaari Digital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.36 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yaari Digital Integrated Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.36 crore in March 2022 down 2.1% from Rs. 44.29 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.44 crore in March 2022 down 424.23% from Rs. 11.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.70 crore in March 2022 down 232.98% from Rs. 28.35 crore in March 2021.
Yaari Digital shares closed at 35.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.08% returns over the last 6 months and -68.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Yaari Digital Integrated Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.36
|44.46
|44.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.36
|44.46
|44.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.15
|59.98
|34.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.11
|10.93
|11.38
|Depreciation
|5.77
|5.83
|5.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.68
|18.16
|8.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.35
|-50.44
|-16.07
|Other Income
|6.88
|7.85
|38.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.47
|-42.59
|22.47
|Interest
|12.38
|18.03
|30.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-55.85
|-60.62
|-8.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-55.85
|-60.62
|-8.15
|Tax
|4.65
|-0.42
|3.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-60.50
|-60.20
|-11.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-60.50
|-60.20
|-11.58
|Minority Interest
|-0.94
|-0.72
|-0.14
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-61.44
|-60.92
|-11.72
|Equity Share Capital
|17.51
|17.51
|17.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.88
|-6.82
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-6.88
|-6.82
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.88
|-6.82
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-6.88
|-6.82
|-1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited