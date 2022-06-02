 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yaari Digital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.36 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yaari Digital Integrated Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.36 crore in March 2022 down 2.1% from Rs. 44.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.44 crore in March 2022 down 424.23% from Rs. 11.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.70 crore in March 2022 down 232.98% from Rs. 28.35 crore in March 2021.

Yaari Digital shares closed at 35.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.08% returns over the last 6 months and -68.72% over the last 12 months.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.36 44.46 44.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.36 44.46 44.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.15 59.98 34.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.11 10.93 11.38
Depreciation 5.77 5.83 5.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.68 18.16 8.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.35 -50.44 -16.07
Other Income 6.88 7.85 38.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.47 -42.59 22.47
Interest 12.38 18.03 30.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -55.85 -60.62 -8.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -55.85 -60.62 -8.15
Tax 4.65 -0.42 3.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -60.50 -60.20 -11.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -60.50 -60.20 -11.58
Minority Interest -0.94 -0.72 -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -61.44 -60.92 -11.72
Equity Share Capital 17.51 17.51 17.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.88 -6.82 -1.31
Diluted EPS -6.88 -6.82 -1.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.88 -6.82 -1.31
Diluted EPS -6.88 -6.82 -1.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022
