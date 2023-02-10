Xchanging Sol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.36 crore, down 2.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.36 crore in December 2022 down 2.77% from Rs. 42.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2022 down 42.67% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2022 down 35.84% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2021.