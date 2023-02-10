 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Xchanging Sol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.36 crore, down 2.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xchanging Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.36 crore in December 2022 down 2.77% from Rs. 42.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2022 down 42.67% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2022 down 35.84% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2021.

Xchanging Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.36 43.39 42.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.36 43.39 42.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.94 15.09 14.68
Depreciation 0.16 0.15 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.38 14.68 14.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.88 13.47 13.32
Other Income 2.27 3.14 2.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.15 16.61 15.79
Interest 0.03 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.12 16.59 15.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.12 16.59 15.76
Tax 3.20 4.59 3.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.92 12.00 12.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.92 12.00 12.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.92 12.00 12.07
Equity Share Capital 111.40 111.40 111.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 1.08 1.08
Diluted EPS 0.62 1.08 1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 1.08 1.08
Diluted EPS 0.62 1.08 1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited