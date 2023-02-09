WPIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.81 crore, up 155.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.81 crore in December 2022 up 155.03% from Rs. 106.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.68 crore in December 2022 up 409.31% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.17 crore in December 2022 up 334.49% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2021.