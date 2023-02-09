 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WPIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.81 crore, up 155.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 272.81 crore in December 2022 up 155.03% from Rs. 106.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.68 crore in December 2022 up 409.31% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.17 crore in December 2022 up 334.49% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2021.

WPIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 272.81 246.90 106.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 272.81 246.90 106.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 189.98 182.02 68.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.00 -4.32 -5.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.73 9.65 8.46
Depreciation 1.34 1.41 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.08 32.96 21.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.68 25.18 12.42
Other Income 23.14 4.59 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.83 29.77 14.82
Interest 2.96 2.93 1.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.86 26.84 12.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.86 26.84 12.91
Tax 17.18 7.10 3.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.68 19.74 9.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.68 19.74 9.56
Equity Share Capital 9.77 9.77 9.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.84 20.21 9.79
Diluted EPS 49.84 20.21 9.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.84 20.21 9.79
Diluted EPS 49.84 20.21 9.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
