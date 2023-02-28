 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With bank shares under duress, it’s time to look at operating expenses

Aparna Iyer
Feb 28, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

On aggregate, 31 listed banks reported a 16 percent increase in operating expenses for the December quarter and 14 percent for the first nine months of FY23.

India’s banks reported one of their best quarterly performances for the third quarter of FY23 and the final three months of the fiscal year are also looking up in terms of profitability. The system’s loan growth is at a healthy 16 percent and is likely to finish FY23 in the high teens. The aggregate net profit of 31 listed lenders was up 46 percent for the October-December period. Bad loans have been slashed, provisions have been beefed up and capital ratios are at their best in years.

So, why are bank shares getting hammered?

The sectoral index Nifty Bank has lost more than 6 percent since January while the broader Nifty is down 4.5 percent. Bank shares are dragging the market down from being the driver of market optimism in 2022. Part of this gloom emanates from the tension surrounding lenders’ exposure to Adani group companies.

What also seems to trouble investors is that the outlook for fiscal year 2023-24 is unclear when it comes to sustainability of credit growth. Numerically, a high base would result in more subdued loan growth of 11-12 percent in FY24, analysts point out. The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), too is hoping for 10-12 percent growth next year. The exuberance of loan growth and beefed-up return ratios has been baked into valuations and investor attention is now turning to differentiating parameters.