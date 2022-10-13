Wipro Q2 FY23 – Why a deep correction in stock is not making us bullish

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue aided by inorganic moves, outlook for Q3 muted Slight uptick in margin, no magic expected in near term Order flow decent, commentary strong Attrition falling, net hiring weak Macro slowdown impacting consulting, so earnings trajectory to remain uninspiring Like its peers that have announced earnings so far, Wipro (CMP: Rs 408, Market Cap: Rs 225,928 crore) reported a steady top-line performance, a slight uptick in margin, decent order inflow, muted addition to employee but falling attrition, and, above all, a very strong commentary...