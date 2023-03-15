HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Why we see Persistent Systems emerging as a winner

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Consistent performance and right capabilities should help this mid-cap IT company tackle the ongoing macro challenge

Persistent operates in very high growth areas of the IT sector — Digital, Software Platform Engineering, Design-led Transformation, Data, AI, Cloud-enabled Enterprise Modernisation and IoT, which should see momentum continuing for long (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong revenue traction, confident of industry leading growth Reduced reliance on top client Order wins healthy Margin outlook positive Attrition declining could support margin Stock a great bet to add on weakness Persistent Systems (CMP: Rs 4533 Rs Market Cap: Rs 34,644 crore) — one of our top mid-cap IT picks — has outperformed both Nifty and the IT index in the past three months. With a consistent performance and right capabilities, we expect it to wade through the ongoing macro noise well. Strong revenue traction,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers