Why we see Persistent Systems emerging as a winner

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong revenue traction, confident of industry leading growth Reduced reliance on top client Order wins healthy Margin outlook positive Attrition declining could support margin Stock a great bet to add on weakness Persistent Systems (CMP: Rs 4533 Rs Market Cap: Rs 34,644 crore) — one of our top mid-cap IT picks — has outperformed both Nifty and the IT index in the past three months. With a consistent performance and right capabilities, we expect it to wade through the ongoing macro noise well. Strong revenue traction,...