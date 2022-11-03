Wheels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,107.16 crore, up 21.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,107.16 crore in September 2022 up 21.65% from Rs. 910.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.14 crore in September 2022 down 28.58% from Rs. 21.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.23 crore in September 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 66.61 crore in September 2021.

Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.81 in September 2021.

Wheels shares closed at 621.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.