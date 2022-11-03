 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wheels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,107.16 crore, up 21.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,107.16 crore in September 2022 up 21.65% from Rs. 910.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.14 crore in September 2022 down 28.58% from Rs. 21.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.23 crore in September 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 66.61 crore in September 2021.

Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.81 in September 2021.

Wheels shares closed at 621.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.

Wheels India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,107.16 1,053.13 910.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,107.16 1,053.13 910.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 895.41 822.13 699.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -85.05 -42.59 -43.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.35 97.65 86.83
Depreciation 16.46 16.34 24.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.25 129.65 101.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.74 29.95 41.01
Other Income 2.03 3.95 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.77 33.90 42.14
Interest 22.61 19.66 13.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.16 14.24 28.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.16 14.24 28.44
Tax 5.02 3.58 7.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.14 10.66 21.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.14 10.66 21.20
Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.29 4.43 8.81
Diluted EPS 6.29 4.43 8.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.29 4.43 8.81
Diluted EPS 6.29 4.43 8.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
