HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

What is in store for iron and steel, post the change in duty structure?

Nandish Shah   •

With the onset of monsoon, off-take and prices of steel are both likely to be weak. Prices of pellets are likely to correct sharply, given lower export opportunities.

Mariupol, Ukraine (Image: AP)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
In order to reduce the cost of domestic production of steel products, import duties on some raw materials, including coking coal, have been reduced from May 22, 2022. Steel players’ dependence on imported coking coal is high. Coking coal prices are now trading at $520 per tonne compared with $300 per tonne in December 2021. They were trading at a high of $600 per tonne in March 2022. (image)   Increase in export duty on iron ore and steel intermediates Further, in order...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers