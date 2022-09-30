HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Weekly Tactical Pick: This stock offers high dividend yield, safety

Moneycontrol Research   •

Higher dividend yield protects the downside in the stock, given the current uncertainty

India and other countries with coal-dependent regions have to diversify their economies and retrain workers, he said — both to protect the livelihoods of workers and to help speed the transition away from coal by offering new opportunities. (Image: AP)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Demand for coal from the non-regulated sector leading to higher e-auction premium Impending hike in prices for FSA-based supplies Higher dividend yield should support the stock price Investors can buy and accumulate on declines Our tactical pick this week is Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs 213; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,31,607 crore; Nifty level: 16,818), which is currently in a sweet spot, given the increase in coal demand from thermal-based power plants and higher prices of imported coal. This is leading to higher e-auction...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers