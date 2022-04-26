 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VST Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.64 crore, up 8.82% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 302.64 crore in March 2022 up 8.82% from Rs. 278.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.19 crore in March 2022 up 19.72% from Rs. 72.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022 up 18.35% from Rs. 104.58 crore in March 2021.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 56.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 47.17 in March 2021.

VST shares closed at 3,198.00 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)

VST Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 302.07 431.48 277.84
Other Operating Income 0.57 -- 0.28
Total Income From Operations 302.64 431.48 278.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.53 156.66 126.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.81 -2.60 -4.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.31 28.84 27.60
Depreciation 8.79 7.79 7.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.70 139.50 30.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.50 101.29 90.42
Other Income 17.48 9.70 6.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.98 110.99 96.73
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.98 110.99 96.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 114.98 110.99 96.73
Tax 27.79 28.27 23.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.19 82.72 72.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.19 82.72 72.83
Equity Share Capital 15.44 15.44 15.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.47 53.56 47.17
Diluted EPS 56.47 53.56 47.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.47 53.56 47.17
Diluted EPS 56.47 53.56 47.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
