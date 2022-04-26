VST Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.64 crore, up 8.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.64 crore in March 2022 up 8.82% from Rs. 278.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.19 crore in March 2022 up 19.72% from Rs. 72.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022 up 18.35% from Rs. 104.58 crore in March 2021.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 56.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 47.17 in March 2021.

VST shares closed at 3,198.00 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)