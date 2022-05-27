 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

VRL Logistics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 665.13 crore, up 10.83% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VRL Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 665.13 crore in March 2022 up 10.83% from Rs. 600.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.19 crore in March 2022 up 51.19% from Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.40 crore in March 2022 up 34.4% from Rs. 98.51 crore in March 2021.

VRL Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2021.

VRL Logistics shares closed at 599.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.19% returns over the last 6 months and 144.21% over the last 12 months.

VRL Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 665.13 678.39 600.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 665.13 678.39 600.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.54 93.93 89.14
Depreciation 46.31 44.43 38.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 435.80 455.42 415.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.47 84.60 57.60
Other Income 6.62 4.91 2.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.09 89.51 60.47
Interest 12.00 11.78 9.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.09 77.74 51.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.09 77.74 51.31
Tax 17.90 17.25 14.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.19 60.49 37.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.19 60.49 37.16
Equity Share Capital 88.34 88.34 88.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.36 6.85 4.21
Diluted EPS 6.36 6.85 4.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.36 6.85 4.21
Diluted EPS 6.36 6.85 4.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics #VRL Logistics
first published: May 27, 2022 08:06 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.