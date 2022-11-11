 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

VLS Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.84 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VLS Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.84 crore in September 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 95.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.05 crore in September 2022 down 22.31% from Rs. 79.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.84 crore in September 2022 down 17.35% from Rs. 91.76 crore in September 2021.

VLS Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.66 in September 2021.

VLS Finance shares closed at 141.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.12% returns over the last 6 months and -36.00% over the last 12 months.

VLS Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.01 3.74 93.28
Other Operating Income 0.83 0.69 2.23
Total Income From Operations 79.84 4.44 95.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.59 1.56 1.27
Depreciation 1.08 0.97 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.07 60.33 4.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.09 -58.42 89.21
Other Income 0.67 0.22 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.76 -58.20 91.60
Interest 0.09 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.68 -58.22 91.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.68 -58.22 91.60
Tax 12.63 -14.80 11.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.05 -43.42 79.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.05 -43.42 79.87
Minority Interest -- -- -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.05 -43.42 79.87
Equity Share Capital 38.78 38.78 38.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.05 -11.23 20.66
Diluted EPS 16.05 -11.23 20.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.05 -11.23 20.66
Diluted EPS 16.05 -11.23 20.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #VLS Finance
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.