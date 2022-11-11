VLS Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.84 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.84 crore in September 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 95.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.05 crore in September 2022 down 22.31% from Rs. 79.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.84 crore in September 2022 down 17.35% from Rs. 91.76 crore in September 2021.

VLS Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.66 in September 2021.

VLS Finance shares closed at 141.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.12% returns over the last 6 months and -36.00% over the last 12 months.