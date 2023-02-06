 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VLS Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.87 crore, up 298.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VLS Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.87 crore in December 2022 up 298.77% from Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.07 crore in December 2022 up 246.43% from Rs. 15.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.62 crore in December 2022 up 418.85% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2021.

VLS Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69.97 79.01 16.04
Other Operating Income 0.90 0.83 1.73
Total Income From Operations 70.87 79.84 17.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.57 1.59 1.21
Depreciation 0.78 1.08 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.85 3.07 3.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.67 74.09 12.51
Other Income 0.17 0.67 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.84 74.76 12.58
Interest 0.03 0.09 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.81 74.68 12.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.81 74.68 12.51
Tax 12.74 12.63 -2.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.07 62.05 15.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.07 62.05 15.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.07 62.05 15.32
Equity Share Capital 38.78 38.78 38.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.73 16.05 3.96
Diluted EPS 13.73 16.05 3.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.73 16.05 3.96
Diluted EPS 13.73 16.05 3.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
