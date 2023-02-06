VLS Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.87 crore, up 298.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.87 crore in December 2022 up 298.77% from Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.07 crore in December 2022 up 246.43% from Rs. 15.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.62 crore in December 2022 up 418.85% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2021.