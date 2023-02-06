Visaka Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.52 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.52 crore in December 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 354.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2022 down 86.03% from Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2022 down 36.7% from Rs. 44.25 crore in December 2021.