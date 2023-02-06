 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visaka Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.52 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 356.52 crore in December 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 354.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2022 down 86.03% from Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2022 down 36.7% from Rs. 44.25 crore in December 2021.

Visaka Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 356.52 364.73 354.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 356.52 364.73 354.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 231.68 206.99 166.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.65 4.03 1.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -48.03 -22.89 11.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.00 33.21 32.33
Depreciation 12.91 12.61 8.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.66 118.89 101.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.67 11.89 32.25
Other Income 2.43 2.22 3.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.10 14.11 35.34
Interest 7.01 3.97 2.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.09 10.14 32.90
Exceptional Items -3.21 -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.88 10.14 32.90
Tax 1.53 2.77 8.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.35 7.38 23.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.35 7.38 23.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.35 7.38 23.99
Equity Share Capital 17.28 17.28 16.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 4.27 14.55
Diluted EPS 1.94 4.27 14.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 4.27 14.55
Diluted EPS 1.94 4.27 14.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited