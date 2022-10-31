 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visagar Polytex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 71.2% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Polytex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2022 down 71.2% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 57.69% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Visagar Polytex shares closed at 1.30 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and 73.33% over the last 12 months.

Visagar Polytex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.40 0.13 1.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.40 0.13 1.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 -- 0.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 -- 1.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.10 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.06 0.08
Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.10 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.30 -0.25
Other Income -- 0.09 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.21 -0.25
Interest 0.17 0.16 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 -0.37 -0.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.22 -0.37 -0.51
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.37 -0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.37 -0.51
Equity Share Capital 29.27 29.27 29.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
